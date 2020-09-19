Liverpool will reportedly offload six players after Thiago and Jota signings

Liverpool will be looking to offload six players after the signings of Diogo Jota and Thiago according to a report from The Athletic.

Liverpool wrapped up a deal for Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago on Friday with the signing of Wolves striker Diogo Jota expected to be announced in the coming days.

The Reds had only signed one player in the window before this and a mass exodus is expected at the club according to The Athletic‘s report.

They outline that five players will leave the club on a permanent deal while promising young striker Rhian Brewster may also exit either on loan or on a permanent deal.

Brewster impressed during his spell on loan at Swansea and Crystal Palace and Sheffield United are reportedly interested in a move for the young striker.

Jota would be a very promising arrival for Liverpool with the deal expected to cost £45 million as the Reds look to add quality depth to their attack.

The 23-year-old scored 16 goals in all competitions for Wolves last season and will become Liverpool’s third signing of the transfer window.

Liverpool will pay just 10% of the fee initially in a payment that will be offset by young defender Ki-Jana Hoever’s move in the opposite direction.

The Reds brought in left-back Kostas Tsimikas from Greek side Olympiakos earlier in the window as back-up for first choice Andy Robertson.

Thiago was announced by the club on Friday with the Spanish midfielder expected to cost £20 million plus add-ons. Liverpool had long been linked with the 29-year-old and finally got their man following weeks of negotiations.

Liverpool began the defence of their Premier League title with a 4-3 victory over newly promoted Leeds United last weekend thanks to a Mo Salah hat-trick.

The Reds take on Frank Lampard’s Chelsea on Sunday with both sides looking to make an early statement with victory.

