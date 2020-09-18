Liverpool reportedly set to sell Ki-Jana Hoever to Wolves in £10m deal

Liverpool are reportedly set to sell talented Dutch defender Ki-Jana Hoever to Wolves in a deal worth £10 million.

According to a report from The Daily Mail, Wolves and Liverpool have agreed terms for the deal which will see the 17-year-old head to Molineux.

Hoever became Liverpool’s youngest ever player when he appeared in the FA Cup against his potential future club Wolves earlier this year.

The Dutch underage international has appeared four times for Jurgen Klopp’s senior side in the cups. He had been seen as one of Liverpool’s most promising young players.

Hoever signed a new deal at Anfield just last year having joined the club from Ajax in 2018 and had been expected to go out on loan during this window.

He will now reportedly join Wolves on a permanent deal. Hoever is seen as a versatile option for Wolves both in the centre of defence as well as at right-back.

Wolves sold Matt Doherty to Tottenham in the window and Hoever could act as another option for the position left by the Irish international.

There are also reports that there could be more business done between Liverpool and Wolves during this transfer window.

According to James Pearce from the Athletic, Jurgen Klopp’s men are interested in bringing Portuguese forward Diogo Jota to the club.

Jota scored 16 goals in all competitions for Wolves last season however he only made the bench for their victory over Sheffield United in the Premier League last weekend and was not involved at all in their cup defeat to Stoke in mid-week.

He is expected to cost around £35 million and the deal could be announced this weekend.

Liverpool have been linked with a number of players as cover for their front three and could move for Jota with rumours of Rhian Brewster’s loan exit heating up over the past few days.

The champions are also expected to announce the signing of Thiago from Bayern Munich in the coming days.

