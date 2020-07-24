Liverpool Captain Jordan Henderson Named FWA Player Of The Year

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has been crowned the Football Writers Association Player of the Year for the 2019/2020 season.

The midfielder landed the prestigious award receiving a quarter of the vote as he lead Liverpool to their first ever Premier League title.

Henderson saw off competition from fellow teammates Virgil Van Dijk and Sadio Mane who finished fourth and fifth in the voting respectively as well as Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne (2nd) and Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford (3rd).

The FWA also revealed the other players who received votes for the award with a couple of surprising names included in the list.

Leicester City pair James Maddison and Jonny Evans both received votes however the Premier League’s current top scorer Jamie Vardy was conspicuous by his absence, despite netting 23 goals this season for the Foxes.

Southampton’s Danny Ings was voted for after his excellent season as were Liverpool duo Alisson and Trent Alexander-Arnold as well as Manchester City pair Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling.

Manchester United’s only other representative on the list aside from Rashford was right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka which may come as a surprise to some.

Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish and Wolves Adama Traore were the two other players to receive votes.

Speaking upon receiving the award Henderson said;

“I’d like to say how appreciative I am of the support of those who voted for me and the Football Writers’ Association in general. You only have to look at the past winners of it, a number of whom I’ve been blessed to play with here at Liverpool, like Stevie (Gerrard), Luis (Suarez) and Mo (Salah) to know how prestigious it is.

“But as grateful as I am I don’t feel like I can accept this on my own. I don’t feel like anything I’ve achieved this season or in fact during my whole career has been done on my own. I owe a lot to so many different people – but none more so than my current teammates – who have just been incredible and deserve this every bit as much as I do.”