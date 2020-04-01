Liverpool Fans In For A Treat With Huge Weekend Of Classic Games

Liverpool fans may be missing the chance to see their current side clinch their first league title in 30 years, but this weekend may help to ease that pain just a little.

Starting on Friday and finishing on Sunday, Virgin Media Sport will air over 12 hours of classic Liverpool games from their various runs in Europe.

They will cover their win from last season as well as airing the iconic Istanbul comeback in 2005 while also featuring their European Cup victories in 1977 and 1984.

This weekend is the first in which the broadcaster will dedicate to a series of theme-based matches or programmes, with Manchester United in Europe next up from April 3rd to April 5th.

'All Liverpool' weekend on #VMSport! 🔴 Friday:

♦️ Every #UCL goal from 2018/19

♦️ 2nd leg in Porto

♦️ Comeback vs Barcelona Saturday:

♦️ vs Monchengladbach (76/77)

♦️ vs Roma (83/84)

♦️ vs AC Milan (04/05)

♦️ vs Man City (17/18) Sunday:

♦️ vs Tottenham (18/19)#LFC pic.twitter.com/C6hfIWTaB5 — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) April 1, 2020

The feast of action should be at least a temporary tonic for Liverpool fans who have been denied the chance at seeing their side clinch the Premier League title thanks to the coronavirus outbreak which has suspended leagues across Europe.

The Premier League will not be returning until April 30th at the earliest, with discussions still ongoing as to how, when and even if the season will be completed.

The Reds currently sit 25 points clear of their nearest rivals Manchester City and had required just two more wins to clinch the title before the postponement of the season.

Here’s a full guide to the weekend’s schedule with all games taking place on the Virgin Media Sport channel:

Friday

8 pm – Every Liverpool goal, Champions League 2018/19

9 pm – Porto v Liverpool, Champions League 2019 (2nd leg)

10 pm – Liverpool v Barcelona, Champions League 2019

Saturday

8 pm – Liverpool v Borussia Mönchengladbach, 1977 European Cup final

9 pm – Liverpool v Roma, 1984 European Cup final

10 pm – AC Milan v Liverpool, 2005 Champions League final

11 pm – Man City v Liverpool, Champions League 2017/18

Sunday, April 5th

8 pm – Liverpool’s Road to Madrid, Champions League 2018/19

9 pm – Tottenham v Liverpool, 2019 Champions League final

11 pm – Tottenham v Liverpool official film

11.15 pm – Liverpool v Chelsea, 2019 Super Cup final