Liverpool Fans Take To The Streets Of Killarney To Celebrate Title Win With Parade

Liverpool fans in Killarney Co.Kerry came out in their droves on Wednesday evening to celebrate the Reds’ Premier League title win.

Jurgen Klopp’s men secured their first Premier League title as well as their first English league title in thirty years last month following an extremely impressive season.

The Reds will be awarded the Premier League trophy in a ceremony following their last home of the season against Chelsea on Wednesday night.

Of course fans cannot attend the game at Anfield and have been urged to stay at home with the COVID-19 pandemic still very much a worry.

Irish fans in Killarney however decided to take to the streets in their cars and celebrate Liverpool’s title win in their own unique way.

Liverpool fans just staged a victory parade through the streets of Killarney #LFC #LFCchampions pic.twitter.com/nMWYixOoWJ — Adam Moynihan (@AdamMoynihan) July 22, 2020

Tonight will no doubt prove an emotional evening for so many Liverpool fans who have waited years to see their side finally crowned champions of England again.

Their title win was confirmed following Chelsea’s victory over Manchester City last month and at the time, Klopp cut an emotional figure as he described how it felt to be champions.

“I have no words,” began Klopp.

“It’s unbelievable. It’s much more than I ever thought would be possible. Becoming champions with this club is absolutely incredible

“Knowing how much Kenny (Dalglish) supported us, this is for you as well Kenny, it’s for Stevie (Gerrard) who also had to wait a long time. It’s for all.

“It’s easy for me to motivate the team because of our great history. It’s unbelievable, it was really tense the City game. It’s an incredible achievement for my players, what they’ve done over the past few years it’s a pure joy to coach them.”

WhatsApp Email 148 Shares