Liverpool Fans Take To The Streets To Celebrate Premier League Victory

Liverpool fans took to the streets outside Anfield as they celebrated winning their first ever Premier League title and their first league crown in 30 years.

The Reds were on the verge of winning the title before the Premier League was suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak but finally clinched it on Thursday night.

Jurgen Klopp’s men defeated Crystal Palace 4-0 on Wednesday and knew that if Manchester City slipped up against Chelsea at the Etihad on Thursday they would be handed the title.

Frank Lampard and Chelsea were able to do Liverpool a favour with a 2-1 victory thanks to goals from Christian Pulisic and Willian which meant that City could no longer catch their rivals.

Despite not being allowed in attendance at their games, Liverpool fans took to the streets outside Anfield as they celebrated a historic day for the club.

Liverpool fans celebrating the league title 🏆 SCENES 👏 🔴 pic.twitter.com/297MMGuxP3 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) June 25, 2020

Liverpool fans celebrating at Anfield pic.twitter.com/woQC05phnI — Martha Kelner (@marthakelner) June 25, 2020

Scenes at Anfield right now pic.twitter.com/gJsUy4Q3ZB — Matt Critchley (@MattCritchley1) June 25, 2020

Following the victory an Klopp took the time to talk to Sky Sports about the title win and was understandably emotional.

“I have no words,” he began.

“It’s unbelievable. It’s much more than I ever thought would be possible. Becoming champions with this club is absolutely incredible.

“Knowing how much Kenny (Dalglish) supported us, this is for you as well Kenny, it’s for Stevie (Gerrard) who also had to wait a long time. It’s for all.

“It’s easy for me to motivate the team because of our great history. It’s unbelievable, it was really tense the City game. It’s an incredible achievement for my players, what they’ve done over the past few years it’s a pure joy to coach them.”

Klopp continued outlining that he and the players were dedicating their title win to the supporters who have waited so long to see their side crowned champions of England again.

“It’s for the supporters, it’s for all of you out there. It’s a joy to do it for you.”

After 30 years of hurt, Liverpool fans will likely be celebrating this title victory long into the night.