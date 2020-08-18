Positive COVID-19 case reportedly found in Liverpool training camp

A Liverpool staff member has reportedly tested positive for the illness at the club’s pre-season training camp in Austria.

According to Austrian publication Krone.at, a travelling member from Liverpool has contracted COVID-19.

Jurgen Klopp‘s men arrived at Saalfelden, near Salzburg, on Saturday morning for pre-season training. Some of the squad travelled from Liverpool with others arriving together after returning from holidays.

Liverpool are scheduled to face Red Bull Salzburg in a behind closed door friendly during the trip.

The Reds had originally planned a trip to France during the break but switched to Austria. France was recently added to the UK government’s quarantine list.

According to the Liverpool Echo, there are no plans to cancel the camp and that training will continue as normal in Austria.

Liverpool have observed strict coronavirus protocol since their return to pre-season. Testing was done before and after the club flew out to the region.

‘The situation can change’

“The boys can go on holiday, obviously, and we know from everybody where they will go, and it’s all OK – these countries are all completely fine,” Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said.

“But the situation can change, constantly, so now this is the responsibility of the boys. They must make sure they know when they have to leave the specific country.

“They have to follow the news and they have to react. It is not our job to say: ‘Maybe Spain closes the border again,’ or whatever. The boys are responsible for that, and they know that as well.

“We will do as much as we can to help but they need to be aware of the situation. None of us can go on holiday and do the things that maybe you could do in the past. We all have to still be disciplined, but I will say the boys were exceptional.

“Not only our players, but all the players in the Premier League. Not one single new case after the season restarted – that shows they are good boys, all of them, and I hope it stays like this and we will come back and train again.

Read More About: Covid-19, Liverpool, Premier League