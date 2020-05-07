Quiz: Name The Starting Lineups From Liverpool’s Iconic Win Over Barcelona

On this day in 2019, Liverpool recorded one of the greatest comebacks in Champions League history.

Jurgen Klopp’s men were 3-0 down against Barcelona after the first leg of their Champions League semi-final at the Nou Camp and knew that they needed to pull off an exceptional result at Anfield if they were to reach their second final in a row.

What occurred was one of the great Anfield nights as the Reds took a quick lead before two goals early in the second half levelled the tie with Klopp’s men edging ever closer to a historic result.

A now iconic quick corner-kick routine, led to Liverpool grabbing that all-important fourth goal 11 minutes from time as they booked their place in the final in Madrid.

But how well do you remember that Anfield night on year on?

We’re giving you six minutes to name the Liverpool and Barcelona starting XIs and three subs from the second leg of the Champions League semi-final.

Liverpool, as the home side, are on the left with Barca on the right. If the quiz does not load properly click here.

Good luck and let us know how you get on.





