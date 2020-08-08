Lionel Messi scores magnificent individual goal as Barca lead Napoli

Lionel Messi scored a wonderful individual goal to give Barcelona a 2-0 lead over Napoli in the Champions League.

The two sides drew the first leg of their last 16 tie 1-1 back in February with Antoine Griezmann equalising for Barcelona after Dries Mertens had given Napoli the lead.

Barcelona had struggled after the restart conceding the La Liga title to their rivals Real Madrid. They came out all guns blazing however in the second leg at the Nou Camp on Saturday night.

The home side took the lead after just ten minutes, when defender Clement Lenglet headed past David Ospina in the Napoli goal.

From there Barcelona dominated and fifteen minutes later they found a second in magnificent fashion.

Messi picked the ball up on the right hand side and skipped past three defenders into the box. He lost his balance but managed to hold onto the ball despite the Napoli pressure.

He then took two touches before brilliantly curling the ball into the Napoli net.

Messi thought he had scored his second and Barcelona’s third just moments after, when he beautifully controlled an Ivan Rakitic cross before clipping it over the goalkeeper.

The video assistant referee however judged that Messi had handled the ball in the build-up although it seemed a harsh call.

Barcelona though soon had a third goal before half-time thanks to Luis Suarez. The former Liverpool man slotted a penalty after Messi was fouled by Kalidou Koulibaly.

Napoli did manage to get a goal back before half-time however and it also came from the penalty spot. Mertens was fouled before captain Lorenzo Insigne stepped up to slot the ball past Ter Stegen.