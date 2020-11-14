Lionel Messi reportedly has ‘two demands’ Man City must meet to sign him

Lionel Messi will reportedly only join Man City in the summer if both Pep Guardiola and Sergio Aguero remain at the club.

Messi had been linked with a move to Man City in the transfer window after telling Barcelona he wanted to leave however he elected to stay at the Nou Camp for another year.

It’s likely that the six-time Ballon d’Or winner will leave on a free in the summer and will have a host of clubs after his signature.

According to a report from Argentine outlet El Chiringuito, via SportWitness, any potential deal for Messi will only be possible if both Guardiola and Aguero remain at Man City.

Messi of course worked under Guardiola during his time at Barcelona where the duo won the Champions League twice and La Liga three times.

The 33-year-old is also very close with international teammate Aguero, who has had an injury stricken season at the Etihad.

The report also outlines that Man City are indeed the frontrunners to sign Messi when he becomes available.

Messi has scored six goals and grabbed four assists in his first ten games of the new season including three in three in the Champions League.

Barcelona however have struggled in La Liga under new manager Ronald Koeman, winning just three of their first seven games.

Messi started for Argentina against Paraguay in their World Cup qualifier on Friday night but was left frustrated as they drew 1-1.

The Barcelona forward thought he had given his country the lead in the second half of the game but VAR adjudged there to be a foul on a Paraguay player in the build-up.

