Lionel Messi hits out at Barcelona in emotional farewell to Luis Suarez

Lionel Messi has penned an emotional farewell to striker Luis Suarez and hasn’t hidden his anger at the way in which Barcelona treated the Uruguayan international.

Suarez had a year left on his contract with Barcelona. However, he is expected to sign for fellow La Liga side Atletico Madrid in the coming days.

Suarez’s time with Barcelona.

The 33-year-old spent six seasons at Barcelona scoring 198 in 283 games for the Catalan giants.

Speaking in his farewell press conference on Thursday, Suarez outlined that he felt as though he ‘fulfilled’ all his ‘expectations’ at the club and that the manager Ronald Koeman ‘no longer wanted him.’

Barcelona’s treatment of Suarez is reportedly one of the reasons for Messi’s unhappiness at the club having told them of his desire to leave before confirming he would stay for another season.

Messi’s post.

Messi took to Instagram on Friday to post a goodbye message to his former teammate however he took a swipe at Barcelona saying that he was not surprised by the way in which they kicked him out of the club.

In a post translated from Spanish Messi wrote:

“I was already getting the idea but today I entered the locker room and the card really fell. How difficult it is going to be not to continue sharing the day to day with you, both on the pitch and outside. We will miss you so much. It was many years, many mates, lunches, dinners … Many things that will never be forgotten, every day together.

“It will be strange to see you with another shirt and much more to face you. You deserved to be fired as what you are: one of the most important players in the club’s history, achieving important things both as a group and individually. And not to get kicked out like they did. But the truth is that at this point nothing surprises me.

“I wish you all the best in this new challenge. I love you very much, I love you very much. See you soon friend.”

Barcelona begin their La Liga campaign against Villarreal on Sunday.

