Details have emerged of a heated exchange between Lionel Messi and former Barcelona manager Quique Setien during his time in charge at the Nou Camp.

Setien’s spell at Barcelona was a tumultuous one, which saw the club relinquish their La Liga crown to rivals Real Madrid while also suffering a humiliating Champions League exit at the hands of Bayern Munich.

The 62-year-old was dismissed following the game and was replaced in the dugout by Ronald Koeman, with Lionel Messi electing to stay at the club for another year.

The six-time Ballon d’Or winner reportedly failed to see eye to eye with his former manager and according to a report from Mundo Deportivo,via The Daily Mail, the pair clashed following a game against Celta Vigo in June.

Barca drew 2-2 with Celta Vigo, in a game that put Real Madrid in the driving seat in the title race and helped them eventually clinch their first La Liga crown since 2017.

Messi reportedly questioned the tactics of Setien following the game and urged him to have respect for the players in the dressing room who have won more than him.

Setien, understandably annoyed by the comment, is said to have responded to Messi saying, “If you don’t like what I said, you know where the door is.”

Setien made headlines last week when he outlined that he believes Messi is ‘difficult to manage’ in an interview with El Pais.

“I think Messi is the best of all time,” he said, in quotes “There have been other great players who have been great, but the continuity that this boy has had throughout the years has not been had by anyone.

“Leo is difficult to manage. Who am I to change him! If they have accepted him as he is for years and have not changed him.

“There’s another facet beyond just the player and it’s more difficult to manage. Much more difficult. It’s something inherent in many athletes that can be seen in the Michael Jordan documentary (“The Last Dance”). You see things you don’t expect.

“He’s very reserved but he makes you see the things that he wants. He doesn’t talk much.”

