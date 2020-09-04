Lionel Messi has confirmed he is staying at Barcelona

Lionel Messi has confirmed that he will be staying at Barcelona for one more season, despite handing in a transfer request last week.

Messi had told the club that he wished to leave during this transfer window, with his representatives believing he could exit the club on a free transfer due to a clause in his contract.

La Liga however released a statement outlining that Messi’s release clause of €700 million still stands and that the money must be paid in full before he is to leave Barcelona.

Messi was linked with a number of high profile clubs over the past week or so including PSG and Manchester United. It was Manchester City however who were reportedly leading the race for his signature.

Reports had outlined that the six time Ballon d’Or winner was keen on a reunion with Pep Guardiola and that he had spoken on the phone to his former manager about signing for City.

In an exclusive interview with Goal.com, Messi confirmed that he would be staying at the club for another year

“I am going to continue at Barça and my attitude is not going to change no matter how much I have wanted to go. I will do my best. I always want to win, I am competitive and I don’t like to lose anything. I always want the best for the club, for the dressing room and for myself.

“I said at the time that it was not giving us to win the Champions League. Actually, now I don’t know what will happen. There is a new coach and a new idea.

“That’s good, but then we have to see how the team responds and if it will give us or not to compete. What I can say is that I’m staying and I’m going to give my best ”

Messi also outlined that he did not want to go on trial against Barcelona over the issue of his release clause which is a big reason for his decision to stay.

“Now I will continue in the club because the president told me that the only way to leave was to pay the 700 million clause, that that is impossible, and that then there was another way it was to go to trial.

“I would never go to trial against Barça because it is the club that I love, that gave me everything since I arrived, it is the club of my life, I have made my life here.”

