Lionel Messi Claims Barcelona Are “Weak & Vulnerable” After Surrendering La Liga Title

Lionel Messi has hit out at ‘weak and vulnerable’ Barcelona after his side were beaten to the La Liga title by Real Madrid following a 2-1 loss to Osasuna.

Barcelona sit seven points behind champions Madrid, who have won all ten of their games since the restart, with three draws as well as last night’s defeat proving costly to Messi and co. since football has returned.

The Catalan side had won the last two La Liga titles and speaking after Thursday night’s defeat Messi could not hide his frustrations at having to surrender the crown to their greatest rivals.

“To be honest, this is not the way we wanted things to end, but tonight’s game is a microcosm of our entire season, Messi told Spanish TV channel Movistar + as reported by AS.

“We’ve been too weak and vulnerable. It’s not normal that another team beats us for intensity and desire. We dropped too many points along the way and that sums up our season.

“Real Madrid did what they had to do after the restart and didn’t drop any points, we helped them along the way by losing points that we should not have let slip.

“We need to take a look at ourselves. We are Barcelona and we should be winning everything.”

Barcelona may have relinquished the league title however they are still in the Champions League, having drawn 1-1 with Napoli in the first leg of their last 16 tie.

Bayern Munich or Chelsea will meet the winners of that game, but Messi believes that if they keep putting in below par performances, they will lose to Napoli in the last 16.

“I’m telling you that if we continue in this manner, we will not advance in the Champions League as we weren’t good enough to retain the La Liga title,” he added.

“We’re going to need to change plenty if we want to deliver and we also need to take a long hard look at ourselves.

“We lost the title due to our own shortcomings and not because of what Real Madrid did as many people are claiming.”