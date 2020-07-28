Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard has outlined that he believes Cristiano Ronaldo to be the Michael Jordan of football but insisted that the Juventus man never gave him any trouble when the pair faced each other.

Lingard managed his first Premier League goal of the season on Sunday in Manchester United’s 2-0 win over Leicester as the Red Devils secured Champions League football.

The 27-year-old had a difficult season for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side and is expected to leave Old Trafford this summer. Both West Ham and Everton have been linked with a move for the player.

Jesse Lingard was on Sky Sports on Tuesday, speaking ahead of the NBA’s restart later this week, and was asked what player he feels would match up to the legendary Michael Jordan in terms of achievements.

“I have to say Cristiano Ronaldo. Everything he has achieved in his career,” he said.

“He has been at plenty of clubs and won many trophies. I believe he is a real icon of football, the Michael Jordan of football.

“When [Ronaldo] first came to Manchester United, I was 11 or 12. We did a skills DVD and it was him teaching us skills, which was good.

“That was the first time I had seen him. He was young and skinny when he came [to the club].”

Ronaldo clinched his second Serie A title in a row with Juventus earlier this season to add to the plethora of titles he has won in Spain, England and Europe in what has been an exceptional career.

Lingard is clearly a fan of the five-time Ballon d’Or winner. However, he claimed that, when they faced each other in Man United’s clash with Juventus in last season’s Champions League group stage, Ronaldo didn’t give him too much trouble.

“I have played against him a few times. Did he give me trouble? No, he wasn’t too bad, to be fair!

“There was one game in pre-season where he came on and you could see the skills and the qualities that he brought.”