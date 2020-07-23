Leroy Sane Appears To Have Confirmed Kai Havertz’s Move To Chelsea

Former Manchester City winger Leroy Sane appears to have confirmed Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz’ move to Chelsea during a press conference on Thursday.

Havertz has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge over the past couple of weeks, with the 21-year-old expected to leave Bayer Leverkusen for pastures new this summer.

It is expected that the talented midfielder will head to Chelsea for a fee of around £90 million, however a deal between the two clubs has not yet been officially confirmed.

Speaking as he was unveiled as a Bayern Munich player on Thursday, Sane was quizzed on why German players are so in-demand in the Premier League with Timo Werner having already signed for Chelsea this summer.

“I think Germany has always had very good young German players,” he began.

“Many young players get their chance and develop well in the Bundesliga. I think that with Werner and Havertz, two Germans in one year, Chelsea did a good job.”

Sane just confirmed Kai Havertz to Chelsea it seems pic.twitter.com/eaqVeCsMbl — Bavarian Bias (@Slimesteiger) July 23, 2020

There’s no doubt that Havertz would be an excellent addition to Frank Lampard’s Chelsea side should he make the move from the Bundesliga.

The 21-year-old scored 17 times in all competitions for Bayer Leverkusen this season as well as creating nine goals in what was an outstanding campaign.

Havertz would also become the third quality signing to arrive at the Blues this summer, if they can get a deal over the line, following the arrivals of both Hakim Ziyech and fellow German international Timo Werner.

Lampard will be hoping that his new look side will be playing Champions League football next season as they look to secure a top four finish against Wolves on the final day of the Premier League season this Sunday.

The Blues are also in the final of the FA Cup where they will meet Arsenal while they must overcome a three goal deficit against Bayern Munich in the last 16 of the Champions League if they are to reach the competition’s last eight.