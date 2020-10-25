Lennon says Shane Duffy’s struggles partly due to emergency dental work

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has claimed that Shane Duffy’s recent struggles are partly down to ’emergency dental work’ he required ahead of the Old Firm derby.

Shane Duffy has come under some scrutiny over the last week following Celtic’s defeats to both Rangers and AC Milan in which the Scottish champions shipped five goals.

Coming off the back of three games with Ireland in quick succession, Duffy then played 90 minutes in both games, making it five matches in the space of two weeks.

Speaking on Duffy’s recent form, Lennon outlined that the Ireland vice-captain required emergency dental work ahead of the Old Firm game against Rangers.

“He played three games for Ireland then had an abscess in his mouth that was giving him a lot of pain.”

“He flew back into Glasgow last Thursday and had some emergency dental work. Then we had to roll him out there on Saturday against Rangers.

“He played on Thursday but we’re curtailed in that he’s got no Nir Bitton, Chris Jullien or Hatem Elhamed beside him.

“In the main, his performances have been pretty consistent.

Lennon continued outlining that Celtic’s defensive issues are collective and that Shane Duffy cannot solely be blamed.

“I know he’s under a bit of scrutiny because people are looking at him for some of the goals we’ve lost, but we can’t pinpoint that on Shane. It’s a collective effort.

“As the season unfurls and goes along, he’ll play a huge part for us.

“Shane’s a good type and he will revel in it eventually. But he’s only just in the door.

“He’s been thrown in without any real pre-season. He’ll get better and better — and he’ll be a stalwart for the team.

“The criticism of the team is justified at times, I get it. But some of it on individual players is unfair.

