Leicester Confirm Players “Have Shown Symptoms” Of Coronavirus

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers confirmed that some players at the club have shown ‘signs and symptoms’ of coronavirus and are being kept away from the squad as a result.

The Foxes had been scheduled to face Watford in the Premier League this Saturday but that game will almost certainly not go ahead.

Leicester’s players are in self-isolation with Rodgers breaking the news in his press conference on Thursday afternoon.

“We’ve had a few players that have shown symptoms and signs (of coronavirus). We’ve followed procedures and (as a precaution) they have been kept away from the squad.

“Of course, from a football perspective, it would be a shame, but the public’s health is the most important aspect in all of this.

“Working in football, it’s about having that agility to move with what’s happening in football. We’re guided by football and federations. We have to press on with our work and prepare as normal.

“The game is all about the players and the fans. If you have one of those not there, it’s obviously not the same.”

The news comes shortly after UEFA announcing that will be calling a meeting on St Patrick’s Day with all their stakeholders to discuss the future of all European soccer competitions amidst the coronavirus outbreak.

The video-conference will include all domestic and European competitions in addition to Euro 2020 which has been thrown into doubt in recent weeks.

“In the light of the ongoing developments in the spread of COVID-19 across Europe and the changing analysis of the World Health Organisation, UEFA has today invited representatives of its 55 member associations, together with the boards of the European Club Association and the European Leagues and a representative of FIFPro, to attend meetings by videoconference on Tuesday 17 March to discuss European football’s response to the outbreak.

“Discussions will include all domestic and European competitions, including UEFA EURO 2020. Further communication will be made following those meetings.