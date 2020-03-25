Leeds Owner Reveals How He Almost Signed Zlatan Ibrahimovic In January

Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani has revealed that the Championship club almost signed AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic before he made his move to Italy.

The 38-year-old left LA Galaxy last winter and reportedly had a host of clubs interested in his signature before he made his eventual return to Milan where he had scored three goals in eight Serie A games before the suspension of the league.

Ibrahimovic though could well have been finding the net at Elland Road had Radrizzani had his way, with the Italian owner outlining to Sky in Italy’s Gianluca Di Marzio, in quotes reported by Leeds Live, that he and the striker discussed a potential move to Leeds in January.

He also admitted that PSG striker Edinson Cavani was inquired about, however even though the Ibrahimovic interest was more concrete he never got around to discussing either signing with manager Marcelo Bielsa.

“Cavani? The president had given me the availability to verify the interest with the player’s brother. However, the negotiation never flew.

“I spoke more concretely with Zlatan. He could give us a decisive push but he decided to go to Milan. It was very honest and transparent with me.

“I did not even discuss the ideas of Cavani and Ibrahimovic with Bielsa because we had not reached that point to discuss them together.

“Bielsa works with a team of 12 scouts, they have ‘their’ players every market and we discuss them. Each player caught is a mix between those on their list and the opportunities on the market. We always know the type of player Bielsa wants in every role and Victor Orta is in constant contact with him.”

Despite not managing to bring either big-name striker to the club, Leeds currently sit top of the suspended Championship season, seven points clear of the chasing playoff pack.