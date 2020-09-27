Leeds United reportedly lodge £15 million bid for Norwich’s Todd Cantwell

Leeds United have reportedly made a £15 million bid for Norwich midfielder Todd Cantwell as they look to continue their recruitment in this transfer window.

Marcelo Bielsa is said to still be in the market for another midfielder, with the club linked to Udinese’s Rodrigo De Paul throughout the last month or so – as well as Todd Cantwell.

Cantwell, who impressed in the Premier League last season with Norwich City, is said to be on Bielsa’s radar and Football Insider are reporting that Leeds have lodged an official bid for the 22-year-old.

The England U21 international had started Norwich’s opening Championship games however manager Daniel Farke left him out of the squad for their game against Bournemouth on Saturday.

According to the Daily Star, Cantwell has been left out of the squad for tactical reasons however it will no doubt add fuel to the rumours of his departure.

He has two years left on his deal at Carrow Road after penning a new contract last summer.

Leeds have already spent big in this transfer window, signing Spanish duo Rodrigo and Diego Llorente as well as German defender Robin Koch.

Bielsa’s side have taken well to life in the Premier League in their opening three games. The Whites were narrowly defeated by Liverpool in their first game of the season before picking up two wins in a row against newly-promoted Fulham and Sheffield United.

Leeds are also said to be interested in Manchester United winger Daniel James after failing to sign the Welsh international in the January transfer window in 2019.

