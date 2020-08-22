Leeds United reportedly interested in move for Liverpool duo

Leeds United are reportedly considering moves for Liverpool pair Divock Origi and Rhian Brewster as they look to strengthen their squad.

According to a report from the Mirror, Leeds are considering a move for the duo should they fail to secure a deal to sign Odsonne Edouard from Celtic.

Origi is said to be open to a move this summer and wants to stay in the Premier League. Leeds have reportedly made an enquiry about the Belgian’s availability.

The 25-year-old has scored some huge goals for Liverpool, including in both the Champions League semi-final and final, however he has struggled to nail down a starting spot at the Merseyside club.

Origi made 28 appearances in the Premier League scoring four goals however he only started on seven occasions for the champions.

They are also keen on Brewster who could spend another season away from Anfield after impressing during his loan spell at Championship side Swansea.

Brewster has been linked with a move to a host of Premier League after scoring 10 goals in 20 games at the Swans.

Leeds are in the market for a striker, with Patrick Bamford and Tyler Roberts their only current options in the number nine role.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side are ‘desperate’ to sign Edouard according to the report, however alternatives like Brewster and Origi are being looked at.

Leeds have already signed youngsters Joe Gelhardt and Cody Drameh from Wigan and Fulham respectively in this off-season.

The newly promoted side also brought Jack Harrison back to the club on loan from Manchester City and made the move for goalkeeper Ilan Meslier a permanent one from French side Lorient.

Liverpool and Leeds square off on the first day of the new Premier League season. It will be Leeds United’s first season back in the top flight since the 2003/2004 season.

