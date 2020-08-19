Leeds United release brilliant video unveiling new Premier League kit

Leeds United will be playing Premier League football next season for the first time in 16 years.

The Whites finally returned to the top flight, winning the 2019/20 Championship under Marcelo Bielsa. Leeds were dominant throughout the season and will be in the Premier League for the first time since the 2003/04 season.

To celebrate their return to the big time, the club released a new home kit. Having moved on from former manufacturer Kappa, they signed a deal with Adidas.

The kit release had been one of the most highly anticipated of the pre-season. Leeds unveiled it in style via a minute long video on their Twitter account.

The video included famous fans like Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Ralph Ineson as well as some club legends. Former defender Lucas Radebe makes an appearances as does ex-striker Lee Sharpe.

The kit is on sale for fans from 8am Thursday morning on Leeds United’s official shop.

Leeds fans will also have their eyes on the Premier League fixtures which are also set to be released on Thursday. The new, rearranged Premier League campaign will run from Saturday September 12 through to Sunday May 23, 2021.

Leeds will renew old rivalries against the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool, while games against Frank Lampard’s Chelsea and Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City will also be intriguing.

For Marcelo Bielsa, it is the chance to finally test himself in the Premier League. It is expected that the Argentine’s new contract with the club will be announced in the coming days.

Leeds have already added to their squad ahead of the new season. Winger Jack Harrison has returned on loan while keeper Ilan Meslier has joined the club on a permanent deal.

The Whites also signed youngsters Joe Gelhardt from Wigan and Cody Drameh from Fulham. They will likely add more new faces before the window closes.

