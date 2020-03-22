Quiz: Name The Leeds Team From Their FA Cup Win Over Man United?

January 3rd, remember the date.

Leeds United may have won promotion back to the Championship and may look destined for that illustrious return to the Premier League, but the 2010s haven’t been the kindest of years for the club.

A spell in League One, countless managers and a host of mid-table Championship finishes have seen Leeds fans suffer their fair share of misery over the past decade.

The Whites however, started the 10s with one of their most famous results in recent memory when they defeated Manchester United 1-0 at Old Trafford in the third round of the FA Cup.

The Red Devils went into this game a whooping 42 places above their old rivals in the English football ladder and hadn’t lost in the competition’s third round since a defeat to Bournemouth in 1984.

Leeds, who were top of League One at the time, were understandably full of confidence having won their previous three league games and led by Simon Grayson they were well deserving of the 1-0 upset they managed to pull off.

United started with both Wayne Rooney and Dimitar Berbatov up front but despite having the majority of possession throughout, struggled to finish their opportunities, with Leeds taking theirs, scoring the only goal of the game through Jermaine Beckford early in the first-half.

There were times when it looked like the away side were clinging on, but they weathered the home side’s storm excellently throughout, booking their place in the next round, where they would take Spurs to a replay, in impressive fashion.

The result was brilliant for Leeds fans, however it almost caused the wheels to come off the promotion wagon for Grayson’s men who only won one of their next seven games in the league eventually clinching second spot on the final day with a win over Bristol Rovers.

It was one of the most famous results in recent memory for Leeds and their fans, but how well do you remember the Whites’ team from that day?

We’re giving you five minutes to name the 14 players involved for Leeds on the day they knocked Manchester United out of the FA Cup in 2010.

To give you a clue we’ve included their squad number at the time. Good luck and let us know what score you get.

If the quiz does not display below just click here.




