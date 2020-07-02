Leeds United Facing Difficult Dilemma With Striker Jean-Kevin Augustin

Leeds United face a difficult dilemma concerning Jean-Kevin Augustin, with the striker reportedly feeling that the club no longer want him around.

Augustin joined Leeds on loan in January from RB Leipzig and was considered a major coup by the club however he has struggled since his arrival.

The 23-year-old took time to reach the fitness levels required for manager Marcelo Bielsa and only managed to make three appearances for the Whites before the postponement of the league.

He had appeared to be ready to stake a claim at a starting spot towards the end of lockdown however the striker injured his hamstring ahead of Leeds’ first game back against Cardiff City.

This meant that he was not involved in the squad for any of their opening three games back, with Leeds opting not to extend his loan to cover the remaining games of the season.

There is a clause in Augustin’s loan deal which outlines that Leeds will have to pay £21 million for his services should they achieve promotion however a report from Get French Football News states that not extending his loan is part of a wider plan to avoid that very clause.

Augustin’s camp have not been directly told that he isn’t wanted at Elland Road however he and his representatives believe they have seen enough to indicate that he will not be a part of Leeds’ plans next season.

The recent coronavirus outbreak means that there is a huge level of uncertainty surrounding the details of Augustin’s contract however a purchase of over £20 million would be very excessive for a player they may not truly want at the club.

Leeds already reportedly splashed out £3 million to take the striker on loan in the first place.

The Whites currently sit a point clear at the top of the Championship table and six points ahead of Brentford in third.