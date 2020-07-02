Leeds United Players Blame Floodlights Following Missed Chances In Luton Draw

Leeds United missed the chance to further extend their lead at the top of the table on Tuesday evening as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Luton.

Luton took the lead in the second half, but the home side managed to find the equaliser through Stuart Dallas however despite their dominance Leeds could not muster the winner they required, fluffing a number of big chances.

Both striker Patrick Bamford and Helder Costa mistimed headers late in the game.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, the pair blamed the floodlights at Elland Road for the missed chances.

Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa outlined that he did believe the misses were ‘strange’ however the club say the two incidents were coincidental and no player has complained of the floodlights being an issue before.

The Whites have no plans to upgrade their floodlights ahead of the remain games of the Championship season which includes two evening games, against Stoke at 5 pm and Barnsley at 7:45 pm.

Leeds currently sit one point clear of West Brom in second and six points clear or a resurgent Brentford in third, with the Bees winning all three of their games since the restart and keeping three clean sheets.

Although there are no plans to change the floodlights this season, next season an upgrade will be needed to meet Premier League requirements should they win promotion.

The new floodlights will be 44 metres high and will tower above the West Stand.

Leeds‘ next game in the race for promotion sees them take on Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park in a game they will be gunning for victory in following their midweek slip-up against Luton.

“Obviously we lost two points which were very difficult to lose,” said Bielsa after the game.

“We missed 15 chances to win this match, but football is like that and it can happen.

“It is a pity for us, because we’ve lost five points that weren’t difficult to win.