Leeds United Set To Target Sensational Edinson Cavani Signing

Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani has outlined that the club may attempt to sign PSG striker Edinson Cavani if the Uruguayan is ‘still available.’

The Championship winners had enquired about a potential move for Cavani in January as they searched for a striker however the negotiations never materialised.

Having secured promotion to the Premier League next season however and with Cavani a free agent after his contract at French champions PSG expired, this summer may be a potential window to bring the striker to Elland Road.

Speaking to Sky Sports in Italy in quotes reported by Football Italia, Radrizzani outlined that Cavani is a player they have thought about, however the club have yet to discuss it with manager Marcelo Bielsa – which could be crucial.

“In addition to his quality, Cavani could contribute with his physicality and adapt here, but I’ve never talked about him with the coach.

“Having said that, we’ve certainly thought about him and we’ll see, given he’s still available on a free transfer.”

Cavani would no doubt add quality to Leeds United’s front line with the general consensus being that they need to bring in more competition for current number nine Patrick Bamford.

One high profile striker who they also inquired about in January is Zlatan Ibrahimovic before the Swede made his return to AC Milan however Radrizzani admitted that it’s unlikely they return for him again.

“Ibrahimovic will certainly be difficult,” said the Italian businessman.

“We tried to sign him in January, but he chose to join Milan and the deal vanished.

“Now I think it’s too late, the intensity of English football is different.”