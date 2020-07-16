Leeds Reportedly Interested In Liverpool Defender Yasser Larouci

Leeds United are reportedly interested in bringing talented young Liverpool defender Yasser Larouci to the club next season should they achieve Premier League promotion.

The left-back is very highly rated at Anfield and has made two first team appearances this season however the general consensus is that he will have to move on from the club to secure regular first team action.

According to a report from Goal.com, Liverpool have already held talks with a number of clubs about signing Larouci, with Leeds and fellow promotion chasers Brentford both in the mix.

Larouci joined from French side Le Havre in 2017 and is entering the final year of his contract with both the player and Liverpool in agreement that it is the right time for him to move on from Anfield.

Liverpool however will be left a little short on left-backs should Larouci leave the club, with Andy Robertson first choice and only James Milner and right-back Neco Williams filling in in the position.

The Algerian born French youth international arriving at Elland Road would fill what has been a largely problematic area for Leeds over the past few seasons.

Barry Douglas was signed from Wolves ahead of the 2017/2018 season but has suffered from injuries and a lack of form meaning both Stuart Dallas and Gianni Alioski have deputised in the position – despite neither being natural left-backs.

Both Leeds and Brentford will be hoping that they will be Premier League clubs come next season, with the Whites requiring just four points from their remaining three games to clinch promotion.

Brentford had been ten points off the top two before the restart however they have remarkably cut the gap to just one point to West Brom in second after winning all seven games they’d played.