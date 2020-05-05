Quiz: Name Every Leeds Player To Make The PFA Team Of The Year

How well do you know your Leeds players of the Premier League era?

Since the Premier League began in the 1992/1993 season, Leeds United have had eight players selected in the PFA Team of the Year.

But can you name all the players to have made the the annual team, which is voted for by fellow professionals?

We’re giving you four minutes to name the eight Leeds players who have been selected in the PFA Team of the Year since the first Premier League season in 1992/1993.

We’ve included their positions and the amount of times they were selected and all that’s required is the player’s second name.

Good luck and let us know how you get on.

If the quiz fails to load properly click here.





