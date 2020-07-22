Quiz: Can You Name Every Leeds Manager Since Their Premier League Relegation?

The managerial merry-go-round has been in a constant state of rotation at Elland Road ever since Leeds United’s Premier League relegation in 2004.

In the 16 years since they dropped down to the Championship, Leeds have had 15 permanent managers as well as four caretaker managers, in what’s been a tumultuous time to be a fan of the club.

One for Leeds fans.https://t.co/HFHHXIxjyA — Pundit Arena Football (@PAFootball_) February 15, 2020

Times have been tough at Elland Road under many of the head coaches.

Despite reaching the playoff final in 2006, just two years after their Premier League relegation, the club found itself struggling once again the following season dropping down to League One and administration, meaning they would begin the campaign with a 15 point deduction.

In the 2009/2010 season they achieved promotion back to the second tier, where, despite a brilliant campaign under Marcelo Bielsa last year, they have found themselves ever since, still failing to return to where so many of their fans feel they belong.

This year however they finally secured promotion returning to the Premier League as champions ahead of the likes of West Brom, Brentford and Fulham.

Under Bielsa they have finally reached the promised land after 16 years away but how well do you remember the many men who led the Whites throughout the last 15 years?

We’re giving you five minutes to name all 15 of Leeds United’s permanent managers since their relegation from the Premier League in 2004.

You just have to enter their surnames in the box below and to help you along the way we have including the period of time they were in charge at Elland Road.

Let us know what score you get. Good luck.

If the quiz does not display below, click here.





