Leeds United Have Been Promoted To The Premier League

Leeds United have finally been promoted back to the Premier League after 16 years outside of England’s top division.

After a crucial 1-0 win over Barnsley on Thursday night, Leeds knew that they needed either West Brom or Brentford to drop points before their game against Derby on Sunday to clinch promotion.

Leeds fans were watching closely as Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield did them an early favour, taking the lead against West Brom in the fourth minute.

West Brom equalised later in the half through Irish U21 international defender Dara O’Shea however the Baggies required three points from the game in order to prevent Leeds from achieving promotion.

Slaven Bilic’s men pushed hard in the second half but were unable to find the goal required to win them the game as Leeds fans finally got to celebrate promotion back up to the top division.

It has been sixteen years since Leeds were last in the Premier League with the club, spending three seasons in League One in addition to their lengthy spell in the Championship.

Leeds have consistently been one of the Championships’s finest teams since the arrival of manager Marcelo Bielsa at the club in the summer of 2018.

The Whites finished third last season and just missed out on automatic promotion before losing to Frank Lampard’s Derby County in the semi-finals of the playoffs.

Bielsa signed on at Elland Road for another year in the summer of 2019 and managed to pick Leeds up after their playoff heartbreak and finally send them back to the Premier League.

For West Brom the draw means that third place Brentford can leapfrog them into second and the automatic promotion spots on Saturday if they can defeat Stoke.

The Bees have won every single one of their games since the restart and had been ten points behind the top two in March before cutting the gap to just one, with a game in hand.