Name This Leeds XI From Their Last Season In The Premier League

It’s been almost 17 years since Leeds United’s last season in the Premier League.

The 3-time champions of England suffered relegation to the Championship during the 2003/2004 campaign and since then have failed to return to the top flight.

They’ve gone through multiple owners and a plethora of different managers, even dropping down to League One for a period, but have yet to find their way back where many feel they belong.

Their last campaign in the Premier League began in decent fashion at Elland Road as they drew 2-2 with Newcastle United in the season opener.

But what did the starting XI look like for the Whites on August 18th 2003?

We’re giving you five minutes to name the Leeds United lineup from their opening game of the season, and have provided each player’s squad number to give you a hint.

Will this finally be the season the Yorkshire club, under Marcelo Bielsa, return to the top flight? Leeds fans will certainly hope so.

For now though, this is the last XI to start a Premier League opener for Leeds United.

If the quiz question does not display properly, just click here.





