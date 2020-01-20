Home Football English Football Name This Leeds XI From Their Last Season In The Premier League

Name This Leeds XI From Their Last Season In The Premier League

Oisin McQueirns January 20, 2020

It’s been almost 17 years since Leeds United’s last season in the Premier League.

The 3-time champions of England suffered relegation to the Championship during the 2003/2004 campaign and since then have failed to return to the top flight.

They’ve gone through multiple owners and a plethora of different managers, even dropping down to League One for a period, but have yet to find their way back where many feel they belong.

Leeds

Their last campaign in the Premier League began in decent fashion at Elland Road as they drew 2-2 with Newcastle United in the season opener.

But what did the starting XI look like for the Whites on August 18th 2003?

We’re giving you five minutes to name the Leeds United lineup from their opening game of the season, and have provided each player’s squad number to give you a hint.

Leeds

Will this finally be the season the Yorkshire club, under Marcelo Bielsa, return to the top flight? Leeds fans will certainly hope so.

For now though, this is the last XI to start a Premier League opener for Leeds United.

If the quiz question does not display properly, just click here.


WhatsApp
Tweet
Share360
Email
360 Shares

About Oisin McQueirns

Oisin McQueirns is a digital journalist at Pundit Arena. Massive fan of Leeds United, Ric Flair and Trusting The Process. Contact him here oisin@punditarena.com
Pundit Arena © 2020. All Rights Reserved.