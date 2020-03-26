Leeds Players & Coaching Staff Volunteer To Take Wage Deferral

Leeds United’s players, coaching staff and senior management have volunteered to take a wage deferral for the foreseeable future amid the coronavirus crisis.

The outbreak of the virus has caused widespread disruption to the sporting world and has suspended the leagues across the globe meaning many clubs will potentially lose millions.

United’s decision will allow all 272 full-time non-football employees as well as the majority of casual staff to continue to be paid at Elland Road and the club’s Thorp Arch training ground.

Leeds confirmed the move on their club website with the first team squad releasing the following collective statement;

“Leeds United is a family, this is the culture that has been created by everyone at the club, from the players and the board to the staff and the supporters in the stands.

“We face uncertain times and therefore it is important that we all work together to find a way that the club can push through this period and end the season in the way we all hope we can. In the meantime, let’s work as one to listen to the government advice and the health service and beat this virus.”

The Whites‘ Director of Football Victor Orta added: “My players have demonstrated an incredible sense of unity and togetherness and I am proud of their actions.

“To Marcelo and his staff and all of the players, we thank them for putting our wider team first and taking care of family. Now we must focus on public health, and when the people are safe, finish what we started. Vamos carajo.”

Fellow Championship side Birmingham City have asked their players to take a wage deferral of 50% for four months amid the crisis while League Two Forest Green Rovers have said they will use the government’s wage-support scheme to keep paying “all their staff”.