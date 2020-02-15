Quiz: Can You Name Every Leeds Manager Since Their PL Relegation?

The managerial merry-go-round has been in a constant state of rotation at Elland Road ever since Leeds United’s Premier League relegation in 2004.

In the 15 years since they dropped down to the Championship, Leeds have had 15 permanent managers as well as four caretaker managers, in what’s been a tumultuous time to be a fan of the club.

Times have been tough at Elland Road under many of the head coaches.

Despite reaching the playoff final in 2006, just two years after their Premier League relegation, the club found itself struggling once again the following season dropping down to League One and administration, meaning they would begin the campaign with a 15 point deduction.

In the 2009/2010 season they achieved promotion back to the second tier, where, despite a brilliant campaign under Marcelo Bielsa last year, they have found themselves ever since, still failing to return to where so many of their fans feel they belong.

This season they currently sit second in the Championship table but they have relinquished an 11 point lead over third place in the last couple of months, with Leeds fans starting to feel that once again it may not quite be their year.

They may be on the verge of success under one of the games most famed coaches now.

But how well do you remember the many men who led the Whites throughout the last 15 years?

We’re giving you five minutes to name all 15 of Leeds United’s permanent managers since their relegation from the Premier League in 2004.

You just have to enter their surnames in the box below and to help you along the way we have including the period of time they were in charge at Elland Road.

Let us know what score you get. Good luck.

