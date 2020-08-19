Leeds reportedly interested in Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi

Leeds United are reportedly interested in signing Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi as they prepare for their return to the Premier League.

According to a report from the Evening Standard, the Belgian striker has been told he has no future at Stamford Bridge. Manager Frank Lampard is looking to sell in a bid to add to his transfer funds.

Batshuayi was already third choice at the club behind Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud. He will now find himself lower down the ranks with the arrival of Timo Werner.

The 26-year-old has been offered to a number of Premier League clubs, including Leeds United.

Batshuayi worked under Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa during his spell at Marseille. He managed 10 goals in 29 games under the Argentine.

The Standard claim that Bielsa is keen to work with Batshuayi again after Leeds’ Premier League return. The Whites are in the market for reinforcements up front.

Patrick Bamford is their first choice number nine however he is relatively inexperienced at Premier League level. Leeds will likely have to spend on competition for the 27-year-old.

Chelsea need space

For Chelsea it’s already been a summer of spending. Lampard’s men signed Hakim Ziyech from Ajax earlier this year as well as Timo Werner from RB Leipzig.

Chelsea have also been linked with moves for Ben Chilwell and Kai Havertz. They will need to clear space with Batshuayi one of the names of the chopping block.

The striker featured 25 times for Chelsea last season across all competitions. He scored eight goals and provided three assists.

Crystal Palace and West Ham are also interested in Batshuayi according to reports. The former Marseille striker has scored 25 goals in 77 games since arriving at Chelsea.

He also spent time on loan at Palace, Borussia Dortmund and Valencia since signing for the Blues. He is currently on £100,000 a week at Chelsea.

