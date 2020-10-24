Leeds Twitter account mocks Agbonlahor’s comments after Aston Villa win

Leeds United’s official Twitter account hit back at former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor following their 3-0 win against his old club on Friday night.

Agbonlahor made headlines during the week after he branded the club ‘a myth’ following Leeds’ 1-0 loss to Wolves.

Leeds are a myth maybe all the pundits will get out of bielsas a…e 👀😂 — Gabriel Agbonlahor (@officialga11) October 19, 2020

Villa had made a sensational start to the Premier League season winning their first four games including a 7-2 victory over Liverpool with Agbonlahor perhaps rightfully confident going into the game.

Leeds United had other ideas however and after a relatively even first 45 minutes, the Whites turned on the style in the second half and sealed a 3-0 win thanks to a magnificent hat-trick from Patrick Bamford.

The win puts Leeds up to third in the table, and ends Aston Villa’s 100% start to the season.

It was also a tough pill to swallow for Agbonlahor who was in the Sky Sports studio commentating on the game. After the win Leeds’ Twitter account wasted little time in hitting back at the former Premier League striker.

How it started How it ended pic.twitter.com/tNJtt9iiFp — Leeds United (@LUFC) October 23, 2020

🙌 Morning #LUFC fans! Last night was no myth, enjoy your weekend! pic.twitter.com/ldePK2MAtl — Leeds United (@LUFC) October 24, 2020

Agbonlahor continued his duel with the Yorkshire club on his Twitter account, but joking aside the win was certainly an impressive one from a Leeds United perspective.

“It was a good performance,” said Bielsa of the 3-0 win on Leeds’ club website.

“It was better in the second half, but the first half was also good.

“We defended well and attacked well and we had the luck to score before they did, as they had a few chances as well.

“I’m very happy for Patrick, they were all very nice goals, some of the nicest goals he has scored for us.”

Leeds have picked up ten points from their opening six games of the Premier League season, beating Sheffield United, Fulham and Aston Villa while drawing against Manchester City.

They take on Leicester City in their next league game.

Read More About: gabriel agbonlahor, leeds united, Patrick Bamford