Celtic Send Ireland Defender Lee O’Connor Out On Loan

Ireland international Lee O’Connor has joined Scottish Championship side Partick Thistle on a loan deal from Celtic until the end of the season.

The defender made the move to Celtic Park last summer but has yet to make a senior appearances for the Hoops with competition strong in his position.

O’Connor moves to Thistle with the club sitting sixth in the Scottish Championship and will to manager Ian McCall’s defensive options.

✍LOAN SIGNING: We can today confirm the signing of defender, Lee O'Connor on loan until the end of the season from Celtic, subject to SFA approval. — Partick Thistle FC (@PartickThistle) January 21, 2020

O’Connor has been a staple of Stephen Kenny’s Ireland U-21 side since his arrival at the helm in 2019 and the right-back is Ireland’s most capped underage international.

He made his senior debut for the Boys in Green in their international friendly against New Zealand in November putting in a brilliant cross from the right for Callum Robinson’s third goal in a 3-1 win.

O’Connor spoke to Pundit Arena in October about his decision to leave Manchester United for Celtic during the summer.

“Obviously, I went as a 15-year-old kid. It was like a second home to me. I’d become very close to everyone. The people I lived with, the players, everyone at the club.

“It was a tough decision to leave, but at the end of the day, it has to be purely about football and what’s best for my career and I think I made the right decision.

“I had an amazing three-and-a-bit season at United. I couldn’t speak highly enough about the club, the people at it, the players, everyone. But I think it was time for me to move on and everyone at the club understood that.

O’Connor had previously been linked with a loan move to League One Oxford United but he will spend the remainder of the season at Firhill.