Former Drogheda United Player Lee Duffy Details Coronavirus Recovery

Former Drogheda United winger Lee Duffy confirmed that he is recovering from the coronavirus having spent eight days in hospital as a result of the illness.

The Newry City winger outlined in a tweet over the weekend that he had contracted the virus confirming that he required oxygen to help him breathe during his time in the hospital.

Duffy also urged people to take the threat of the coronavirus seriously as he explained that he is beginning to feel a lot better in his recovery.

“As some of you may or may not know, I tested positive for Covid-19 two weeks ago,” said Duffy on Twitter.

“I spent 8 days in hospital hooked up to oxygen as I could no longer breathe on my own, scared not knowing what was going to happen. Luckily I got through it and I’m starting to feel a lot better now.

“My advice to everybody is to not take this lightly, it is very serious.”

Duffy spent time at Warrenpoint as well as his current club Newry City in Northern Ireland in addition to spells at Drogheda United, Shelbourne, Wexford and Longford Town.

Drogheda United released the following statement wishing Duffy well in his recovery from the virus;

“All at Drogheda United would like to wish our former player Lee Duffy all the best after he was tested positive for Covid-19 two weeks ago.

“Thankfully Lee is feeling much better now. We’re all behind you.”

The FAI and the National League Executive Committee outlined last week that they are looking at June 19th as a potential return date for this year’s League of Ireland season amid the coronavirus outbreak.

They also outlined that the new schedule would mean that The Premier Division will finish on Friday, December 4 and the SSE Airtricity League season will close on Friday, December 11, with the second leg of the promotion/relegation play-off.