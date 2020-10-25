Leaked Whatsapp messages show Bruno Fernandes slating ex-teammates

A reported leaked Whatsapp message from Bruno Fernandes has revealed an insight into the passion of the Manchester United midfielder.

Bruno Fernandes has already reportedly proven himself as a vocal figure in the Manchester United dressing room and his said to have rowed with teammates at half-time of their 6-1 loss to Tottenham.

The 26-year-old has been sensational since his arrival from Sporting Lisbon with his attitude thought to be something Manchester United were missing.

Bruno Fernandes however has always been a passionate footballer as he proved during his time at former club Sporting Lisbon.

In a leaked Whatsapp voice note, revealed by Portuguese publication Record and reported in quotes by The Sun, Fernandes criticises the attitude of some of his teammates from his time at Sporting.

“Bro, I don’t say anything! I honestly, if you want me to tell you, I’d rather not comment on anything.

“I think very badly of some of the attitudes of some players. Actually not a certain attitude, it’s an attitude that does not exist.

“There are players who have no attitude here, bro

“They don’t want to be here then f*** off, let them say they don’t want to play.

“They spend a year here getting money, and then they f*** off, bro. S*** attitude bro, for f**** sake.”

According to the Daily Mail, Fernandes stood by the voice note when it came to light and did not shy away from it, with many feeling it showed just how much he cared about his club.

Bruno Fernandes has managed 16 goals and 11 assists in 29 games since he joined Manchester United in January of 2020.

The midfielder will be hoping he can build on his three goals and two assists from United’s first five Premier League games of the season.

The Red Devils drew 0-0 with Chelsea on Saturday.

