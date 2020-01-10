League One Side Reportedly Set To Swoop For Lee O’Connor Loan Deal

League One high-fliers Oxford United are reportedly interested in bringing Irish international right-back Lee O’Connor to the club this January on a loan deal from Scottish champions Celtic.

O’Connor joined Celtic from Manchester United during the summer but has failed to make a first team appearance for the Hoops this season.

The 19-year-old has found minutes hard to come by in his position with the likes of Jermaine Frimpong and Moritz Bauer ahead of O’Connor in the pecking order while Hatem Abd Elhamed is set to return from injury soon.

O’Connor’s lack of opportunity means he could be set for a loan move and according to a report from The Herald Scotland, League One side Oxford United are hoping to bring him to the club.

Karl Robinson’s side have already made moves during this transfer window bringing former Irish U21 international Liam Kelly to the club from Feyenoord as they look to push for promotion to the Championship.

The young full-back would be an excellent addition to Oxford’s side and O’Connor would certainly benefit from his first taste of senior football at club level.

O’Connor has been a staple of Stephen Kenny’s U21 side since his arrival at the helm in 2019 and the right-back is Ireland’s most capped underage international.

He made his senior debut for the Boys in Green in their international friendly against New Zealand in November putting in a brilliant cross from the right for Callum Robinson’s third goal in a 3-1 win.

O’Connor spoke to Pundit Arena in October about his decision to leave Manchester United for Celtic during the summer.

“Obviously, I went as a 15-year-old kid. It was like a second home to me. I’d become very close to everyone. The people I lived with, the players, everyone at the club.

“It was a tough decision to leave, but at the end of the day, it has to be purely about football and what’s best for my career and I think I made the right decision.

“I had an amazing three-and-a-bit seasons at United. I couldn’t speak highly enough about the club, the people at it, the players, everyone. But I think it was time for me to move on and everyone at the club understood that.”