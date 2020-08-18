Lazio sporting director hits out at David Silva after Real Sociedad switch

Lazio sporting director Ili Tare has hit out at David Silva after he snubbed the Serie A side to join Real Sociedad in La Liga.

David Silva looked as though he would become a Lazio player after leaving Manchester City earlier this summer.

The 34-year-old had agreed to join the club on a three-year deal and was due to travel to Rome for a medical.

According to reports, however, Silva had not been returning Lazio’s calls, with Real Sociedad expressing their interest in the meantime.

The La Liga club managed to hijack the deal, with Silva agreeing on a two-year-contract at Sociedad. Tare released a brief statement following Silva’s decision.

“I’ve heard about David Silva’s transfer to Real Sociedad. I have huge respect for the player but not for the man.”

ℹ️ OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT| We are delighted to announce the signing of @21lva. The player joins Real as a free agent until June 30, 2022.#WelcomeDavid #AurreraReala pic.twitter.com/PtqIkt4nJR — Real Sociedad (@RealSociedadEN) August 17, 2020

Football Italia report that Silva did not inform Lazio about rejecting their deal.

The club only found out following the announcement from Sociedad.

Silva is a shrewd signing for Sociedad. He will come in to replace playmaker Martin Odegaard who has returned to Real Madrid.

The Spaniard left Manchester City this summer after a decade at the Etihad. Silva made over 400 appearances for City winning 14 trophies during his time at the club.

City also announced on Monday that they would be building a statue outside the Etihad in honour of Silva.

Upon announcing his statue, chairman Khaldoon Al-Mubarak said: “David has put his stamp on the team, on this club, it’s history and even the Premier League as a whole.

“In doing so he has been instrumental to the beautiful football philosophy you see today. He was the start of it. He has inspired everyone around him.

“David’s statue will act as a lasting reminder of the wonderful moments that he gave us, not only as an incredible footballer but as an inspiring ambassador who represented this club with great dignity.”

