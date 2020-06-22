Quiz: Name The Last Player To Score A Premier League Hat-Trick For Every Club

How well do you know your Premier League hat-trick scorers?

Over the past few weeks we’ve tested your knowledge of players who have scored three or more goals in the Premier League for the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United.

This time though we’ve decided to up the ante an are asking you to name the last player to score a Premier League hat-trick for every club currently in the division*

There are 20 to get and we’ve included the club the hat-trick was scored against as well as the year to help you along the way. You have six minutes.

Good luck and let us know what score you get. If the quiz fails to load click here.

*Brighton have never scored a Premier League hat-trick therefore are not included. Two Leicester players scored a hat-trick in the same game so have both been included*





If you enjoyed that quiz, why not try these Premier League brainteasers? Just click below.

Name the last player to be named the PFA Player of the Year despite his team finishing in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

Name the last player to be named in the Premier League PFA Team of the Season despite his team finishing bottom of the table.

Name the only player in the Premier League era to be sent off before they turned 18 years of age.

Or if you want to try some of our other quizzes, just click on the links below.

Name Every Irish Rugby Captains Between 2000-2020

World Rugby Young Players Of The Year

Ireland Starting XV Which Beat France In 2000 Six Nations

Ireland’s Win Over England On St Patrick’s Day 2018

Quiz: Can You Name Ireland’s Starting XI From The Playoff Victory Over Iran in 2001?

You Have Five Minutes To Solve This Premier League Brainteaser

Quiz: Name The Liverpool Players With The Most Premier League Goals This Decade

Quiz: Name The Man United Team That Beat Barcelona In the 2008 Champions League Semi-Final

Quiz: Name The Top 10 Scorers In The History Of Championship Football

Quiz: Name The Top 10 All-Star Award Winners In GAA History