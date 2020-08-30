La Liga issue statement confirming clause in Lionel Messi’s contract

La Liga have issued a statement confirming that Lionel Messi’s €700m release clause at Barcelona is still valid.

Lionel Messi has told Barcelona that he wants to leave the club this summer.

His camp had reportedly insisted that he should be able to leave on a free, due to a clause in his contract that allows for early termination if he puts in a transfer request within an allotted time frame – June 10th in this case.

Messi’s lawyers will argue that that date – the end of the season – is now irrelevant after the coronavirus delays to the La Liga and European campaigns.

Barcelona, however, do not want the six-time Ballon D’or winner to depart on a free transfer. Messi reportedly did not attend a pre-season medical at the club’s training ground on Sunday morning.

La Liga’s statement reads as follows;

“In relation to the different interpretations (some of them contradictory to each other) published in recent days in different media, related to the contractual situation of the player Lionel Andrés Messi with FC Barcelona, ​​LaLiga wishes to clarify that with regards to the player’s contract with his club:

The contract is currently in force and has a “termination clause” applicable to the event that Lionel Andrés Messi decides to activate the early unilateral termination of the contract, carried out in accordance with article 16 of Royal Decree 1006/1985, of June 26, which regulates the special employment relationship of professional athletes.

In compliance with the applicable regulations, and following the corresponding procedure in these cases, LaLiga will not carry out the prior visa process for the player to be removed from the federation if they have not previously paid the amount of said clause.”

The statement looks as though it will be a blow to any of Messi’s potential suitors. Manchester City and PSG are reportedly interested in the Argentine.

