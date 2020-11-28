Kris Commons accuses Celtic players of letting Neil Lennon down

Former Celtic midfielder Kris Commons has come to the defence of manager Neil Lennon outlining that he believes the players are letting the Hoops boss down.

Celtic crashed out of the Europa League in mid-week after a 4-1 defeat to Sparta Prague and currently sit 11 points behind Old Firm rivals Rangers with two games in hand.

Lennon has come under pressure from certain sections of the Celtic faithful after the Scottish champions’ disappointing start to the season.

Commons however, who spent seven seasons at Celtic, believes that Lennon is still the right man for the job but that some of the players he’s brought to the club have let him down.

“Honestly, hand on heart, I think Neil Lennon is the right man for the job, but the players that he’s brought in for all this money need to start performing at a level to play for Celtic,” he told Talksport.

“They’re not unified, I think there are too many people in that dressing room who want to play for a different club.

“Neil has got the hard job of trying to pick a side that wants to win and from a group of people that don’t want to be there.

“I just think it’s very quick to shoot down the manager, I think it’s a minute group of supporters who are quick to forget everything Neil has done for the club over the last decade, what he’s been though not only as a player but as manager.

“The board have stuck by Neil in terms of the money they’ve spent on defenders and goalkeepers, but I’m not convinced any of these signings are doing him any good.

Commons continued by name checking some players he believes should be doing better, including Ireland defender Shane Duffy.

“The goalkeeper Vasilis Barkas, £3million, Christopher Jullien, £7m, Bolingoli [currently on loan at Turkish champions Istanbul Basaksehir], £3m, Elhamed, £1.6m, Shane Duffy who will be on absolutely massive wages…

“The amount of goals they’re conceding is, quite frankly, ridiculous!

“They’ve only played four games in the Europa League and they’ve conceded 13, which is a crazy amount of goals.”

