Kolo Toure identifies the one weakness he sees in Virgil van Dijk’s game

Former Liverpool and Arsenal defender Kolo Toure believes attackers can get something out of Virgil van Dijk if they go at the Dutch international one on one.

Van Dijk has been a transformative figure at the back for Liverpool since he joined the club from Southampton in January 2018.

The Dutch defender won last season’s PFA Player of the Year and has helped the Reds to both the Champions League and the Premier League over the last two campaigns.

He is widely considered one of the best defenders in the world and although Toure, who is now coaching at Leicester City, believes the 29-year-old is ‘unbelievable,’ he does feel Van Dijk possesses one weakness.

“He’s an unbelievable player,” Toure said, per AS. “Van Dijk is a top player. He has got speed, height – he can jump. He’s got technique and can switch the game with his long passes. He has everything.

“He’s so clever because he drops well. But if you are really aggressive in attack in a one-on-one, I think you can get something from him.

“He’s a really clever player. He’s got Joe Gomez on his side, good players on his side to help him as well.

“There are good players around him and I think that makes his game easy, but I think he’s got so many qualities.”

Toure joined Leicester last summer after three years at Celtic under Brendan Rodgers, having retired from the game in 2017.

The Ivorian’s last spell in the Premier League came with Liverpool where he featured 46 times over three seasons.

Toure is a two-time Premier League winner having claimed the league title as part of Arsenal’s ‘Invincibles’ in the 2003/2004 season as well as with Manchester City in the 2011/2012 season.

Leicester had been Liverpool’s closest challengers at one stage last season. However, they struggled after the restart eventually dropping out of the Champions League places finishing fifth.