Kieran Tierney opens up on abuse suffered following Celtic departure

Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney has opened up on the abuse he suffered after leaving Celtic for the Premier League side.

Tierney spent the entirety of his professional career with Celtic, winning the Scottish Premiership four times during his time at the club.

The 23-year-old moved to Arsenal in August of 2019, for a fee of £25 million. Tierney suffered injury issues but impressed during his 24 appearances for the Gunners last season.

Tierney appeared on Open Goal’s ‘Keep the Ball on the Ground’ show, and spoke of the reaction to fans following his Celtic exit.

He even found ‘Judas’ spray-painted on the walls outside of his family home.

“It was just sad the way it ended. People turning and all that,” said Tierney. “Some people make it out to be what it’s not and it’s not that at all.

“Weeks before when Arsenal had bid, people were like ‘You’re a rat if you go, you’re terrible, you’re never a Celtic fan’.

“I’m like ‘This is breaking my heart reading this’ and as soon as this gets announced, it’s going to blow up.

“And the worst thing I did when it got announced was go on Twitter. Thousands of tweets, threats and all sorts.

“When I went home two days later after signing, there was spray paint on the walls, ‘Judas’ outside my bit.”

Asked if he’d been back to Celtic Park, Tierney said: ‘No, I’m scared!’

Tierney was also full of praise for his current teammate David Luiz. The Brazilian came under fire last season following a number of individual errors.

The Scottish international however outlined that he feels Luiz is a ‘proper leader’

“He’s a legend. The biggest legend ever. He’s so good with all the young boys. Everybody loves him. He’s a proper leader. If he’s not got the armband, he still leads,”

