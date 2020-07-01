Kieran O’Hara Pens Emotional Farewell Following Manchester United Exit

Manchester United and Ireland goalkeeper Kieran O’Hara has penned a farewell letter to the club after leaving Old Trafford following the conclusion of his contract.

O’Hara had been on the books at United since 2014 and spent this season on loan at League One side Burton Albion before the conclusion of the season due to the coronavirus outbreak.

United released a number of players last week, O’Hara included, but offered them financial support, extra training and information packages to ensure they would not be left stuck as a result of the pandemic.

“The time has come in my career to part ways with my boyhood club,” Manchester United F.C, said O’Hara in a post on his Twitter account.

“I would just like to take the opportunity to show my appreciation and gratitude in thanking everyone involved with the club.

“The coaches and staff who have invested their time and faith into me since I was 8 years old, my teammates who have driven me, day in and day out, to become the player and person I am today, and of course the fans for your continued support.

“I will remember you all forever and look back on my every second at the club fondly.”

O’Hara also had a loan spell at League Two Macclesfield Town last season and found himself involved in the Irish setup last year under Mick McCarthy, winning two caps in friendlies against Bulgaria and New Zealand.

O’Hara continued;

“I am grateful for each and every opportunity this great club has given me to learn my craft and develop as a player by representing them, as well as gaining valuable experience away from the club with loan spells.

“To travel all over the world representing this massive club and make friends for life has been special, and without doubt one of the greatest privileges of my life so far.”

O’Hara will be on the lookout for a new club ahead of the 2020/2021 season.