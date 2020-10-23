UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov spoke of his desire to watch Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City play live should he get through Justin Gaethje at UFC 254.

Khabib will defend his lightweight title against Gaethje on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi at UFC 254, in what is a highly anticipated bout.

The champion is a perfect 28-0 in his professional MMA career however Gaethje will prove a tricky task with the challenger coming off the back of four wins in a row either by KO or TKO.

Khabib hasn’t fought in the UFC since defeating Dustin Poirier in September of 2019 but he will be hoping to return to the octagon with an impressive victory.

Speaking to BT Sport ahead of the fight, Khabib outlined his plans for after UFC 254 and provided he comes away from it relatively unscathed, he outlined his desire to travel to England and watch some games in the Premier League.

“After this fight I’m going to travel a lot. I’m going to come to London. I really want to watch a lot of games.

“Manchester [United], Liverpool, Manchester City. I really want to come.

"When you are champion you have to show great example. I want to be first in everything!" 😤 "I really want to come to England… watch Man City, Liverpool, Man Utd."@TeamKhabib was in good spirits when he spoke to @AdamCatterall immediately after weighing in 🙌 #UFC254 pic.twitter.com/RX5jPyfeMB — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) October 23, 2020

“I know they have great stadiums with big history. I know there’s no crowds allowed [right now], but I really want to come, maybe in November, when they have a great match.”

Khabib is referring to City’s clash against reigning Premier League champions Liverpool at the Etihad on November 7th, however it may be a challenge for the fighter given the lack of crowds at games.

