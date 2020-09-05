 Close sidebar

Kevin Zefi becomes youngest ever League of Ireland goalscorer

by Oisin McQueirns

15-year-old Kevin Zefi became the youngest goalscorer in League of Ireland history on Friday night after he found the net for Shamrock Rovers II on Friday night.

Kevin Zefi came off the bench for the Hoops’ second team last night in a First Division game against Longford Town.

The talented youngster the net late with his side 2-0 down in what was his first goal in senior football.

At just 15 years and 206 days old, Zefi beat the previous record of youngest League of Ireland goalscorer, set by Limerick’s Steven McGann in 2010, by almost half a year – according to Rovers’ Twitter account.

The Rovers man has been heavily involved in Ireland’s U15s side, scoring a brace in their victory over England in December and was also on target again the next month in a win over Australia’s U17s.

Zefi is considered one of Ireland’s best up and coming prospect and describes himself as ‘skilful, powerful, creative, quick, hungry, and tricky’ with the winger being likened to both Damien Duff and Eden Hazard by Ireland U15s manager Jason Donohue.

“Kevin reminds me of a tricky winger like Damien Duff or a Hazard, Donohue said after victory over Australia,” in quotes reported by Dublin Live.

Zefi has also attracted the attention of some of European football’s biggest clubs and was linked with a move to Inter Milan earlier this year.

The Sun reported that Antonio Conte were set to see off competition from fellow Serie A giants Juventus in a race for Zefi’s signature.

He had attracted interest from Dutch side PSV Eindhoven and had been invited to train with the Eredivisie side in March however the Covid-19 pandemic put a dent in those plans.

Rovers will be hoping that Zefi’s goal is the first of many for the club and that he can continue impressing with the club’s second team.

Read More About: , , ,

Author: Oisin McQueirns

Oisin McQueirns is a digital journalist at Pundit Arena. Massive fan of Leeds United, Ric Flair and Trusting The Process. Contact him here oisin@punditarena.com

Related posts

Transfer news: Leeds eye-up move for Barcelona midfielder Rafinha

Pundit Arena Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 131

Pundit Arena Daily Sports Brainteaser Challenge – Day 104