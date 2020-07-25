Inter Milan Reportedly Set To Snap Up Irish Underage Star Kevin Zefi

Italian giants Inter Milan reportedly believe that they can win the race to sign talented Shamrock Rovers and Ireland underage star Kevin Zefi.

According to a report from the Irish Sun, Inter are poised to see off competition from fellow Serie A side Juventus and snap up the signature of Zefi who is still just 15 years of age.

Zefi has been heavily involved in Ireland’s U15s side, scoring a brace in their victory over England in December and was also on target again the next month in a win over Australia’s U17s.

The Rovers man had attracted interest from Dutch side PSV Eindhoven and had been invited to train with the Eredivisie side in March however the Covid-19 pandemic put a dent in those plans.

Zefi is considered one of Ireland’s best up and coming prospect and describes himself as ‘skilful, powerful, creative, quick, hungry, and tricky’ with the winger being likened to both Damien Duff and Eden Hazard by Ireland U15s manager Jason Donohue.

“Kevin reminds me of a tricky winger like Damien Duff or a Hazard, Donohue said after victory over Australia,” in quotes reported by Dublin Live.

🎥| @ShamrockRovers' Kevin Zefi scored this goal for #IRLU15 last night 😮@CorkCity's Cathal Heffernan was also on the scoresheet in a 2-1 win for Jason Donohue's team in Galway 💪🇮🇪 Report 👉 https://t.co/pbYC7xENmS#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/eFjDW8WhgH — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) November 20, 2019

“He’s got a great skillset going forward. At times he’s not sure what he’s doing so it’s hard for defenders because it’s so natural to him.”

If Zefi was to sign for Inter he would be following in the footsteps of both Robbie Keane and Liam Brady as well as defender Ryan Nolan in being on the books at the Nerazzuri.