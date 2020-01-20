Keane & Carragher Get Heated During Liverpool Vs Man United Coverage

Liverpool continued their stunning run of form on Sunday when they defeated Manchester United by 2-0 at Anfield to move 16 points clear at the top of the Premier League.

Virgil Van Dijk opened the scoring for Jurgen Klopp’s side before Mo Salah grabbed a second goal with the last kick of the game to secure all three points for The Reds.

For United, the defeat leaves them five points off the top four and it lead to renewed discussions over the job current boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is doing at Old Trafford.

Former United players Patrice Evra and Roy Keane were joined in the Sky Sports studio by ex-Liverpool men Graeme Souness and Jamie Carragher.

Keane and Carragher wasted little time during the United discussion to get into it with one another as the former Irish midfielder urged the club to give Solskjaer more time, as they should have done with former boss Jose Mourinho

Keane: “What about the previous managers over the last few years, are you saying they’re all bad managers?”

"Give him time. Give the man time. I'd give Ole certainly another year." It's getting a little heated! 🤣 Roy Keane and @Carra23 clash over Manchester United and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer…. pic.twitter.com/L8UGDW6o0x — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 19, 2020

To which Carragher hit back: “At Manchester United? Do you think they’ve done good jobs? You slaughtered Mourinho when he was in the job.”

Keane responded: “But he needed more time.”

Carragher: “He needed more time? You’d have given Mourinho more time? On the back of the performance here [Anfield] last year?”

“Absolutely, that’s the name of the game. We question Ole, he’s not up to it, look at his CV. Yet for some reasons other managers go to clubs and they’re given the benefit of the doubt,” Keane responded.

The former United captain then proceeded to use the example of Frank Lampard at Chelsea, who he believes is getting much easier treatment than Solskjaer.

“I watched Chelsea last night, decent team, they couldn’t get the job done. They’ve lost eight games, but for some reason Frank Lampard is doing alright. Maybe because he’s English, I don’t know?

“Frank’s track record, he went to Derby and didn’t get promoted, but Frank’s got all the answer for Chelsea?

“I say give the man time. It’s nothing to with Ole, give him time…

“I’d give Ole certainly another year, 100 per cent.”